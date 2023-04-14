Supplementary polls: EFCC deploys 100 personnel to Kano, Katsina, Jigawa

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) said it has deployed 100 personnel across Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states for the supplementary elections, scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The commission’s zonal commander in Kano, Farouk Dogondaji disclosed this to newsmen on Friday.

Dogondaji said the officers would be stationed across polling units and collation centres to curb vote trading and other electoral offences.

He stated, “We have deployed 20 personnel to monitor the conduct of the state assembly elections in Kafur, Kankara in Katsina state.

“We have also deployed officers to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano and the metropolis to monitor the exercise.

“We will be visible in all the polling units in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa to carefully monitor the entire exercise during and after the elections.

“We will be physically present at collection centres to prevent tampering with results from the Local Government Areas to the state.

“We are carefully monitoring the entire exercise along with state security agencies, toward providing a peaceful atmosphere for eligible voters to elect their leaders.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that supplementary polls would be conducted in 13 polling units of the Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency in Kano.

Alhassan Doguwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had initially been declared the winner of the federal constituency seat, but INEC reversed its decision, saying the results were pronounced under duress.

Supplementary elections would also hold in one other federal constituency and 14 state assembly constituencies.

In Jigawa, the poll would hold for one federal constituency and three state assembly seats.

The supplementary election would hold in three state assembly constituencies in Katsina.