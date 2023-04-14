Supplementary elections: Police order restriction of movement in Sokoto

The Police in Sokoto State have ordered restrictions from 12:00 am to 6:00 pm on April 15, for the rescheduled National Assembly Supplementary elections in the state.

This is contained in a statement by DSP Sanusi Abubakar, the command`s Police Public Relations Officer on Friday in Sokoto.

Abubakar said the order which was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, include in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This is with the exception of only those on essential services such as Electoral Observers, accredited media, ambulances, and firefighters among others,” he said.

He said that Mr Shettima Zanna, the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the elections, has banned security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals to polling units and collation centres.

“State-established and private security units, Quasi security outfits are also banned from participating in election security management.

“Members of the public are seriously warned to adhere strictly to the restriction order.

“He warned that any person or group of persons found instigating violence or violating this order will be dealt with decisively,” he said.

The commissioner assured residents that the Police will coordinate effectively with other security agencies, in ensuring a safe and secure space for the exercise.

He advised parents to discourage their children and wards from engaging in violence during the elections.

The commissioner urged members of the public in distress to contact the police emergency number on 07068848035 for a prompt response.