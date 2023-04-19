Sultan urges Nigerians to pray for smooth transition of government 

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray for smooth transition of power to incoming governments across the nation.

Abubakar made the call in a statement issued by the Secretary General, Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Dr Khalid Aliyu, in Kaduna.



The Sultan, President-General of JNI also wished the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari happy retreat from office.

He charged incoming governments to be equitable, just and responsive, especially in matters relating to security and the fear of God in the discharge of their duties.

“We shall all account for our stewardships before God and this should always worry us more and spur us to be more circumspect,’’ he admonished.



He stressed that the JNI extends its warmest felicitations to Muslims the world over on the completion of the Ramadan fasting and the coming of the Eid-el-Fitr.



“May this joyous occasion be a time of happiness, peace and blessings to all Muslims and our respective families, as well as our loved ones.



“May God, the Most High, accept all our prayers, fasting, and good deeds during Ramadan, and may He continue to shower His grace upon us in the days and months ahead,’’ the sultan prayed.



He reminded Muslims about the importance of giving ordained alms at the end of Ramadan fasting, the economic challenges affecting the country, notwithstanding.



“Alms should be given to the needy before the commencement of the Eid prayer.

“This, if promptly done, will provide assistance to those who do not have the means to take care of their families during the festivities.

“Let us show kindness, togetherness and compassion to those in need as people are really in penury,’’ he admonished.



Sultan Abubakar also admonished that the virtues of Ramadan should not end with the passing of the sacred month and called on Muslims to sustain the virtues of Ramadan with conscious effort and commitment.