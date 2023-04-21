Sultan announces end of Ramadan fasting

•Declares today Eid-el-Fitri

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO—THE Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday, declared Friday April 21, 2023, as the first day of Shawwal 1444 After Hijirah, as Eid-el-fitr Day.

The Sultan stated this in a special statement to the Muslims Ummah at his palace in Sokoto, shortly after authenticating the reports of various moon sighting committees at state and national levels.

He said the national moon sighting committee received reports from the various moon sighting committees and organisations across the county confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

The sultan said: “It is our pleasure to announce that today, Thursday, the 29th of Ramadan 1444 which is equivalent to the 20th of April 2023, marks the end of Ramadan 1444 after hijra of our most Noble leader, Prophet Muhannad (SAW).

“We received reports from various states and organisations on the positive sighting of the new moon at different locations. Therefore, we have accepted such reports for they have been confirmed and verified. I, therefore, declare that tomorrow, Friday 21st April 2023 becomes the 1st day of Shawal 1444 and the day for Eid-el- Fitr.

“May Almigthy Allah reward us for the ibadah that we have performed during the month of Ramadan and grant us Al-janah firdaus.”

While urging Muslims in Nigeria and across the world to continue to live in peace with one another, he prayed to Allah to grant the newly elected leaders of the country the wisdom to steer the country to prosperity.