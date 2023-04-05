Sue MC Oluomo if you have evidence of attack — FPRO

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that anyone with evidence against the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, can file a case of attack against him.

He made this known in his response to a Twitter user, AjammaS, via his Twitter handle, yesterday morning.

The tweep, AjammaS, claimed Adejobi and the Police failed to protect voters during the election, after he asked people to take MC Oluomo’s remark about Igbo in a viral video, as a joke and assured them of safety during the election.

AjammaS wrote, “Sir, you are also guilty, if I may say. This is what you said in the TV interview, and I quote. ‘MC Oluomo threat is a joke, let’s take it as a joke until he perfected [sic] the threat. I urge everyone to go out and cast their votes.”

“Now Nigerians heed to your calls and went out to cast their votes and unfortunately you failed to protect them as you promised. They were attacked by MC Oluomo and his boys, some were murdered, brutalised, blinded, some are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

Adejobi responded by asking the tweep to file an attack case against Oluomo if he had evidence of attacks against him, adding that Oluomo lacks immunity.