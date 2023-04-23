Sudan War: Don’t allow stranded Nigerians to die, NLC tells Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow Nigerians in Sudan to die as a result of negligence.

The NLC pleaded with the government to explore any avenue that could help to bring back to the country Nigerian citizens in Sudan and even make plans to accommodate the business class among them whose businesses have been affected by the ongoing war in that country.

The Labour advice was contained in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, yesterday.

The NLC boss noted with great concern that Nigerians in Sudan have cried out for help to escape the horrors which the war has continued to mete out to the trapped citizens in the country.

Ajaero said that NLC was worried that since the war broke out towards the end of last week, reports reaching it on the number of human casualties “are horrendous and frightening thus leaves every patriot anxious about the safety of our nationals in that country especially that of our students.”