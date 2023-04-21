Sudan crisis: Nigerian students solicit FG’s evacuation

People flee their neighbourhoods amid fighting between the army and paramilitaries in Khartoum on April 19, 2023, following the collapse of a 24-hour truce. (Photo by – / AFP)

National Association of Nigerian Students in Sudan, has called on the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, for a possible evacuation from Sudan.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, yesterday, in Abuja.

Odu said the commission received the letter of solicitation for possible evacuation, especially those in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

Earlier, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, NIDCOM, expressed concern over the plight of Nigerian students in Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa said that escalation of hostilities between the Sudanese Army and Paramilitary group-Rapid Support Forces, RSF, was worrisome.

The commission assured that the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in charge of emergency evacuations, was consulting with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies.

Dabiri-Erewa urged all Nigerian students in Sudan and Nigerians living in Sudan, to be security conscious and remain calm.