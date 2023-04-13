Subsidy Removal: ANEEJ set to monitor FG’s $800m palliative intervention

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A Civil Society Organization, CSO, the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Wednesday, expressed readiness to ensure Federal Government’s $800 million intervention is transparently disbursed to the targeted 50 million vulnerable Nigerians on the heels of removing subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, in June 2023.

Speaking on the move by the Federal Government, Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said it is imperative for such palliative as measures to reduce the impact the removal of subsidy will have on Nigerians.

According to Ugolor, ANEEJ and its allies will ensure proper disbursement of the palliative Government is promising in order for it not to be diverted as it happened during the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic during the lockdown.

The $800 million is borrowed from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), to provide post-petroleum subsidy palliatives for over 50 million Nigerians ahead of June 2023.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday disclosed that the Federal Government has secured $800m to give cash transfers to the most vulnerable citizens that have been registered in a national social register.

Ahmed also explained that the money is to alleviate the severe impact that the removal of fuel subsidy would have on already vulnerable Nigerians.

He said: “We welcome the development as the right way to go before unleashing hardship on the citizens. It is a global best practice to protect vulnerable populations when you are to introduce harsh economic policy such as the planned removal of petrol subsidy. But as an organization, ANEEJ and its allies, spread across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria will monitor the disbursement of the palliative to the targeted 10 million households or approximately 50 million Nigerians.

“ANEEJ and its allies would independently follow the money and ensure that it gets to the poor and vulnerable citizens enrolled in the National Social register. This is flowing from our experience in the implementation of two social protection projects in the country– the Monitoring Transparency and Accountability in the Management of Returned Assets (MANTRA) and Enhancing Social Protection Programme in Nigeria (ESPPIN) projects supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)/Switzerland embassy and Bread for the World, Germany respectively.”

He further stated that, “Involvement of civil society organizations in the monitoring of this fund would not only improve transparency in the disbursement process but would also boost Nigerians’ faith in their government, which has deprived them of adequate development over the years.”

However, he (Ugolor) called for synergy between the government and CSOs in the process to advance transparency and accountability.

It will be recalled that ANEEJ championed the course of MANTRA model of asset recovery and recorded a huge success, in which over 700 CSOs independently monitored the disbursement of the $322.5 million repatriated Abacha loot from Switzerland to over 1.6 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians.