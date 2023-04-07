Subsidy: Channel $800m facility to health-care, education, Reps Dagogo urges FG

* Says no transparency in palliative cast transfers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – HOUSE of Representatives member, Dr Farah Dagogo, has cautioned that Nigerians would benefit more if the $800 Million World Bank facility Federal Government secured for disbursement as subsidy removal palliatives is instead channeled into improving health care and education.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, during the week, had said the $800Million loan as part of post-subsidy palliative plans would be distributed in cash transfers to 50 million vulnerable Nigerians in 10 million households.

Dagogo, member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, from Rivers state, in his 2023 Easter reflections, noted that the transparency and accountability in the proposed cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians cannot be guaranteed.

He said, “I consider it disingenuous for Federal Government to say Nigeria has a Social Register for 10 million vulnerable households, which they translated to be 50 million Nigerians. Just as I am finding it difficult wrapping my brain around it, so also are majority of Nigerians bemused.

“As Nigerians are sacrificing their fuel subsidy benefits, it should be for general improvement in education and health sectors, not some phantom list of names compilations which is already fraught with deceit.

“As we celebrate the death, resurrection and ascension into heaven of our Lord Jesus Christ, which ultimately liberated mankind from sins, I enjoin us all, including our government, to take responsibility to look out for each other, being our brother’s keepers.

“It is my fervent wish and prayer that this auspicious period will usher in a new dawn of renewed hope, growth, development, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”