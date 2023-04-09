SU Nigeria loses Council Secretary

The former National Council Secretary of the Scripture Union (SU), Rev Iheuwadinachi Maduako, is dead. He died after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Aged 66, late Rev Maduako, who was also a pastor of the Foursquare Church, Magboro, Ogun State, is survived by a wife, three children and many relatives.

He was Environmental and Property editor at the Champion Newspapers, Lagos, and also the first president of the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria,

According to a statement signed by the cleric’s son, Chika Maduako, the late SU scribe died on March 17.

Rev. Maduako will be honored with commendation service on April 28, at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Alamo zonal headquarters, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Magboro, Ogun State by 5pm.

His remains will be committed to the earth on May 5 at Maduako compound, Umuda Isingwu, Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.