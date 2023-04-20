Students stage walkout to protest shooting of Black teenager in US

By Biodun Busari

More than a thousand students staged a walkout at the Staley High School, Kansas City, Missouri, in the United States in support of their classmate Ralph Yarl who was shot by a man for mistakenly ringing his doorbell.

Yarl, a 16-year-old high school junior, was shot twice by an 84-year-old white homeowner identified as Andrew Lester last Thursday.

The teenager was shot after he went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers, according to local media reports.

The Guardian UK, said as Ralph recovered from his wounds, students, school staff, civil rights leaders and politicians rallied in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday to call for justice for him and a stronger struggle to boost racial relations.

Speakers urged the crowd to support Ralph, fight for justice, and to remove politicians who pass discriminatory laws and support gun rights.

Many carried placards reading, “He is only 16” and “Is this what Kansas City has come to? Stop gun violence”.

“I was out here to support my friend Ralph through this time he is going through today,” one of his friends was quoted by KSHB as saying.

The student said he was not surprised by the number of people that trooped out in support of Yarl because everyone is “willing to support a friend at our school”.

The injured teen’s classmates chanted, “We love you Ralph,” and “Justice for Ralph”, as they walked in a circle around their school’s campus to show support.

Nearly 1,500 students were present for the “unity walk”, which represented the majority of the Staley student body, officials said.

“This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community,” said Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Public Schools.

The homeowner, Lester, surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.