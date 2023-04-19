Student hit by stray bullet, 9 hospitals bombed in Sudan

By Biodun Busari

A student has been killed at the University of Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet as the war in Sudan’s capital entered its 5th day.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post, adding that the corpse has been buried on campus after safe passage off sit could not be secured, according to BBC.

A law student of the university, Mosaab Sharif, who was taking cover in a building near the campus told BBC about the tragic incident.

“We buried our friend after getting permission from his family and the university. We were going to get food for the rest of the students,” said Sharif.

“There were three of us, and then he was hit in the chest. We couldn’t even help him. As we were burying our colleague, one of us was hit with a bullet in his hand.”

War broke out in Sudan’s capital on Saturday following both the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a battle for supremacy by two generals.

“Snipers have been targeting anyone with flashlights. That’s why no one is walking around wearing white clothes to be extra safe,” Sharif added.

A Nigerian student in Khartoum, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC that she managed to get out but had “never experienced anything like this in her life”.

“We woke up to gunshots, it was really scary, we were panicking,” she explained, as she fled from her accommodation and was told to get on a crowded bus to a safer location.

She said she managed to speak to her very worried parents.

“I spoke to my mum yesterday but she could literally hear the gunshots from my phone.”

Schools and universities are calling on humanitarian organisations to help evacuate dozens of stranded people and students.

Meanwhile, a Sudanese doctors’ union has disclosed that 39 out of 59 hospitals in Khartoum and nearby states are “out of service”, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning that only 20 hospitals are fully or partially operational.

“Among the hospitals that have stopped working, there are nine hospitals that were bombed, and 16 hospitals that were subjected to forced evacuation,” the CCSD said.

Vanguard reported yesterday that about 185 civilians have lost their lives in the war, as African leaders have begun to call for calm.