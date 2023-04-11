Strategic investments remains paramount to drive Nigeria’s healthcare — Ndili 

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nonprofit making organization, PharmAccess Foundation, yesterday, stressed that proactive and strategic investments remain paramount in driving Nigeria’s healthcare system.

This was the concern expressed by the Vice-President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, and Country Director, PharmAccess, Njide Ndili, during an inaugural webinar on the Nigerian Health Market Study Report, which the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) in partnership with PharmAccess Nigeria hosted.

The Market Study report was launched by Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, and coordinated by PharmAccess Nigeria.

Ndili who also served as the session’s moderator pointed out that urged participants to adopt a forward-thinking approach to advantage of the evolving healthcare landscape.

She said it could be done by broadening their investments in the sector as they carry out basic risk analysis towards investing in healthcare initiatives that can strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

It was also made known that the Market Study report serves as an update to a prior study conducted in 2015.

Meanwhile, the report provides valuable insights into the potential for Private Partnerships, PP, and Public Private Partnerships, PPP, in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Basically, the strategic objective of the seven-part webinar series is to boost the knowledge and understanding of participants on the various business cases the report indicated including opportunities available, inform action and investment activities of members interested in investing in Nigeria’s healthcare sector and clearly define the financing, business, and operating models for improved access to quality care.



In an address of welcome, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Dr Pamela Ajayi, spoke on salient issues and major objectives of the HFN, specifically on promoting and fostering potential business initiatives among its members and facilitating best practices and processes.

Ajayi urged participants to explore the Market Study webinar, which provides an overview of the study and the advantages it brings not only to the Nigerian market but also to the wider African market.

She stressed why it is important for HFN members to look beyond Nigeria, “The African Continental Free Trade Area is set to open up new opportunities, making it possible to extend these services and practices across Africa.”

In a special address, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Her Excellency Dr. Eniola Ajayi expressed appreciation to PharmAccess Nigeria for their valuable contribution to the market study, as well as the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for their support. She highlighted the timeliness of the market study report launch, given the vulnerabilities exposed in healthcare sectors worldwide during the pandemic and emphasized that the study not only identifies gaps but also presents investment opportunities and potential partnerships and collaborations.

In a presentation by a consultant at PharmAccess Nigeria, Sunday Mgbejume, showed an overview of the Market Study report with key investment opportunities it offers to potential investors.

On the heels of the presentation, an interactive session was set in motion, which was moderated by Njide Ndili, and it created an opportunity for pertinent questions to be asked, therefore it gave more insight about the study, and in-depth answers were given.

However, it was disclosed that on April 20, 2023, the six parts of the webinar series will focus on various business cases, including the Revitalization of Dysfunctional PHCs & Deployment of Solar Systems across target PHCs.

Also ICT Integration of National Health Insurance Authority Processes, Telemedicine, Domesticated Vaccine Production, Pharma Import Opportunity and Local production of Long-lasting Insecticide-treated nets on dates yet to be announced.

While interested investors were encouraged to join the series to gain valuable insights, network with industry experts, and be part of the conversation shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria and Africa.