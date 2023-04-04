Stop killing our people for nothing – IPOB to security operatives

By Anayo Okoli.

CHILOTA Dunu, one of the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Agwu area of Enugu state, has condemned in strong terms, last week’s killing of innocent IPOB members in Aba by security operatives.

The slain Biafran agitators were on street protest over the continued detention of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Dunu lamented the frequency with which security operatives attack IPOB members unprovoked, killing and maiming them. He wondered what was wrong in IPOB members demanding for the release of their leader who has even been freed by Court of Appeal.

Dunu stated that he could not understand why the Nigerian government finds it very difficult to obey the order of its own Court.

He said he did not know when peaceful protest for the release of their leader held unjustly had become unlawful to warrant a joint security operatives unleashing attacks on innocent armless IPOB members, whose only sin was demanding the freedom of their leaders detained against the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Dunu said he is adding his voice to higher voice of their leaders who through their global spokesman, Emma Powerful, has condemned the attack and killing of their innocent members.

“The Nigeria government and her security agencies enjoy killing IPOB members as if we are ants. Nigeria’s government intimidates the judiciary never to give justice to any case on extrajudiciary killing, illegal abduction, and forceful disappearanc of IPOB members. Irrespective of all these provocations, IPOB has remained peaceful”, Emma Powerful has earlier lamented.

Dunu therefore called on Nigerian government to obey the order of its court and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was discharged by Court since June 2022.

Accoding to reports from Aba, there were no fewer than five members of IPOB, killed during the attack last Friday.

The IPOB members were said to have dressed in white clothing and protesting on the streets of Aba over the continued detention of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu despite the court order for his release.

The protest said to have taken off from East Street and Ngwa road axis through the Azikiwe road and Ama Ogbonna was peaceful until the combined team of security agents comprising soldiers and policemen allegedly blocked them as they marched from Ama Ogbonna junction to Osusu road.

The IPOB members were said to have defied the security order to disperse and began demand the release big their leader by chanting “obey Court order, release our leader, respect your wn Court, the Court has freed our leader FG why holding him.”