Stop attacking our personnel, operational vehicles — FRSC

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Dauda Ali Biu has strongly condemned the unwarranted attack on its personnel and operational vehicles nationwide.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja on Friday, said the Corps Marshal was reacting to the recent attack on FRSC personnel who were carrying out their lawful duty of rescuing crash victims following a fatal crash that occurred in Bauchi Road street, Jos, Plateau State on Thursday, 27 April, 2023 at 1330HRS.

He condemned strongly, the unjustifiable attack on both FRSC personnel and operational vehicles describing it as unfortunate, uncalled-for, and could have a demoralizing effect on the general morale of the operatives.

According to the statement, the fatal crash involved a diesel-laddered tanker that instantly went into flames, killing 13 people, injuring 10 victims and burning down a total of 8 motor vehicles, 6 tricycles, and 2 motorcycles.

The statement read in part: “The 2 teams detailed to carry out prompt rescue of the crash victims were ambushed by sympathisers and suspected hoodlums who came out in their hundreds, burning down 1 FRSC patrol vehicle, and damaging many parts of the ambulance that was to rescue the injured victims to the hospital. The attack also left 3 operatives with severe injuries sustained on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The Corps Marshal while sympathising with the victims of the crash also called on the public to desist from further unprovoked attacks on FRSC personnel, and it’s facilities both in the operational front and within it’s Commands premises.

“Dauda Biu however applauded the swift response of the Nigeria Police Force, and other security organisations who acted swiftly to calm the rousing tension, as well as disperse the angry mob and restore normalcy on that route.”