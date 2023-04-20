Stock market will sustain upward performance in Q2’23-Comercio Partners

By Babajide Komolafe

Comercio Partners, an investment banking firm, has projected the upward performance of the stock market in the first quarter of the year will be sustained in the second quarter.

The company also projected that the naira will experience some appreciation in Q2’23 but warned that activities in the fixed income market will be slow during the quarter.

Co-Managing Partner/Founder, Comercio Partners, Nnamdi Nwizu made these projections while reviewing performance of the financial markets in the first quarter of the year Q1 ’23.

Among other things Nwizu said despite the challenges that experienced in Q1’23, there is expectation of a more stable economy in Q2’23.

In his projections for the stock and forex markets in Q2’23, Nwizu said: “For the Nigerian stock market, the easing of the cash crunch is expected to lead to positive financial results for companies, which should in turn have a positive impact on Q2 Gross Domestic Production, GDP, numbers, thus representing an improvement from Q1. However, in light of the persistent uptick in inflation and the high-interest rate environment, operating expenses and production costs are expected to remain high, thereby affecting companies’ bottom line. Nevertheless, there is optimism for an improvement in the NGX ASI in Q2.

“With the proposed removal of the fuel subsidy, change in monetary authorities and successful transition of power to the new administration, we expect to see some appreciation in the local currency against the greenback in Q’2.”

On the fixed income market in Q2’23, Nwizu said: “Despite the projected liquidity, we expect the market to remain generally bearish during the quarter. Our position is premised on the central bank’s hawkish monetary policy stance, which translates into higher rates on government bonds.

“Also, expected CRR debt will mop up liquidity and reduce banks’ ability to extend excess cash into the system. Despite this, there is still a possibility of minimal demand for the newly issued one-year treasury bill, as the rate remains relatively attractive. Overall, it is expected to be a slow quarter for the fixed income markets.”