Stephen congratulates Oborevwori on election victory

The London Co-ordinator of Isiakpere Group for Sheriff Oborevwori, Dr. Stephen Richards, has congratulated Delta State Governor-elect Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the recently concluded elections and the issuance of his certificate of return.

In a recent congratulatory message signed by Dr Richards, he stated that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s resounding victory at the polls, confirms the will of the people. adding that he has consistently demonstrated capacity over the years, as longest serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Richards said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly has shown doggedness to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election, urging him to use his experience to improve the welfare of Delta citizens.

“It was indeed historical when you emerged PDP candidate enroute the 2023 general elections, and doubly so when you emerged governor-elect of Delta State. We pray that God Almighty will continue to bless, protect and uplift you in Jesus’ name, Amen”. The statement concluded.