Stepfather charged for strangling stepson to death freed without bail

A New York City stepfather charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on his stepson has been released on Wednesday by lenient Bronx judge.

The alleged strangler is a 28-year-old man identified as Tyresse Minter, indicted for killing his 15-year-old Corde Scott in their apartment on January 23.

The stepdad allegedly choked Corde during a heated argument in their apartment, restricting the teen’s oxygen supply which led to his death, according to the District attorney.

Minter reportedly didn’t call the emergency service line, 911 until about 20 minutes after the kid lost consciousness.

According to New York Post, the Judge assigned to the case, Naita Semaj-Williams is reportedly notorious for letting alleged victimizers untethered.

In a case in 2022, Semaj-Williams ruled in favor of a young rapper known as “C Blu,” who was accused of shooting and injuring a police officer during a brouhaha.

The rapper was purportedly on probation for a gun case during the period he went into a scuffle with the officer, however, the case was dropped.

Minter’s release has reportedly forced New York Governor Kathy Hochul to negotiate with lawmakers to pass a budget that removes requiring judges to impose the “least restrictive means” that will ensure defendants return to court.