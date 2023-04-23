Stay indoors, FG tells Nigerian students trapped in Sudan

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has on Sunday urged Nigerian students trapped in Sudan to remain indoors while it continues making arrangements for their safe evacuation from the troubled country.

A statement from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Khartoum, signed by H.Y Garko for Charge D’ Affairs on Sunday advised the students to disregard the notice circulated by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Sudan, calling on students to converge at the African International University, NANSS office and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.

“As the Embassy had earlier informed students, you are therefore requested to stay calm and remain indoors while the embassy is working on final approval to commence evacuation,” it said.

The FG said it was still dangerous to embark on a journey toward the borders of Sudan without security clearance and guarantee from the Sudanese authorities.

“The Embassy wishes to reassure the Nigerian students that their safety and wellbeing is of priority concern,” it added.

About 4000 Nigerians are trapped as a result of the fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hundreds have been killed since the fight broke out between the forces of the two rival generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.