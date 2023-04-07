Start-Rite bags Africa Outstanding School  award in Rwanda

On Friday, 24th March 2023, Start-Rite Schools Abuja was honoured with the prestigious Africa Outstanding School of the Year Award at the 1st Africa Education Summit which held in Kigali, Rwanda. This was in recognition of the school’s exceptional commitment to providing quality education in Nigeria, meeting specific criteria in several key areas including – excellent learning environment, well-trained and experienced staff, staff welfare, appropriate facilities, student-teacher ratio, discipline among teachers and students, communication with parents/guardians, and global citizenship education.

The 1st Africa Education Summit was organised by the Global Skills Hub (United Kingdom), LION Outreach (United States of America) and Africa Project Against Suicide (APAS).

It was hosted by the University of Rwanda and brought together educators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the continent to discuss critical issues affecting the education sector in Africa with reference to mental health challenges. Some of them include: Mr. Honey Olawale (Director, Global Skills Hub), Dr. Jerry Vreeman (LION Outreach), Prof. Abraham Haileamlak Mitike (University of Rwanda), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi (Keynote Speaker and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Nigeria), Prof. Lilian Salami (Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, Nigeria), Hon. Gerald Phiri (Member of Parliament, Republic of Malawi), Prof. Thomas Achia (Strathmore University, Kenya), Prof. Durodoluwa Oyedele (Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria) and Dr. Victor Matabane (Head of APAS Health Committee, South Africa) among others.

In receiving the award, the Chairman, Start-Rite Schools Advisory Board, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba OFR, CON, SAN, congratulated the management, students and faculty of Start-Rite Schools for a well-deserved recognition. He asserted that the award was one of many to come hinting that with the potential to achieve even greater heights and make a significant impact in the global education landscape, the world will hear Start-Rite Schools. To this end, the Chairman reiterated Start-Rite’s commitment to providing world-class education and raising the bar for academic excellence in Nigeria.



In reference to lessons learnt from the Rwandan Genocide, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba inspired the students to imbibe the values of active global citizens and remain committed to upholding the message of peace, unity and humanity.

The Ag. Principal, Mr. Femi Akinlade also charged students against divisiveness with emphasis on the need to draw lessons from the Rwandan experience where a citizen does not identify him/herself by tribe but simply as a Rwandan. He also encouraged them to focus on their studies, avoid the temptation to engage in bad behaviour, and work towards building a productive, supportive and sustainable society.