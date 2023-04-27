Stanbic IBTC unveils inter-African trade products

Stanbic IBTC Bank has unveiled an array of intra-African trade products to facilitate settlements of international trade transactions while preventing payment risks associated with such trade.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the bank noted that introduction of the products was in addition to providing regional solutions such as the issuance of payment guarantees to exporters without the need for a letter of credit and its related costs to the importer.

The bank stated: “As global trade weathers the current challenges, the need for providing cross-border payments remains imperative. Africa is a major trade partner with Europe, China, and other Asian countries, thus, the significance of Stanbic IBTC’s Africa China Agent Proposition (ACAP), a product tailored at providing world-class financial solutions to African importers who transact with China exporters.

“The payment system makes available exclusive access to approved trade agents responsible for linking African businesses to numerous suppliers and manufacturers across China. The appointed agent provides access to over 10,000 Chinese suppliers and assesses suppliers, to ensure that their products meet global standards.

“ACAP offers a broad ecosystem of services, solutions, and support, which equips African businesses to leverage trade as well as growth opportunities and ultimately drive Africa’s economic growth. It also helps to ease the cash flow of African importers, by providing access to financing while also empowering importers to have end-to-end visibility of the entire importation and logistic process.

“Stanbic IBTC is also engaged in strategic partnerships with other multilateral and regional organisations such as the African Development Bank, African Export– Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, and Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) in the facilitation and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement to the benefits of its clients.

“Similarly, through Stanbic IBTC’s Trade Club solution, there is access to unlimited opportunities for business owners to meet and trade with suppliers anywhere in the world. The Stanbic IBTC Trade Club solution provides financing solutions for domestic or cross-border trade activities. It also provides good exposure for business owners to trade with manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, giving them the necessary exposure for their businesses to thrive. The solution identifies with businesses, empowering them with the required trade tools and expertise, while linking them with new global trade partnerships they can trust while nurturing their growth through good human relationships.”