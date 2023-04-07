Stanbic IBTC launches savings challenge for @ease wallet holders

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched its @ease Savings Challenge to encourage wallet holders to adopt a savings culture.
The challenge which commenced March 1st 2023 is set to run till June 8th 2023, while participants will have 100 days to save a minimum of N1,000 daily or N7,000 weekly in their Stanbic IBTC @ease wallets. The top 50 savers at the end of the 100 days challenge will emerge winners of N50,000 cash each.
This exercise will enable prospective and existing @ease wallet holders to save money towards achieving targeted financial goals and stand a chance to win cash rewards.
Wallet holders can participate in different winning categories by committing to regularly depositing a minimum of N1,000 daily for 100 days or N7,000 weekly till the last day of the challenge. Prospective customers who do not have the @ease wallet can open one by dialling *909*9# or visiting the @ease module on the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App to participate.
Adenike Nubi, Head Mobile Financial Services, Stanbic IBTC Bank attributed the birth of the @ease Savings Challenge to the innovative and futuristic approach of the bank to provide financial freedom for customers at the bottom of the pyramid.
