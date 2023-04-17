Stakeholders advocate policy to regulate use of Lagos urban space

Project co-investigators, Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom, Prof. Rob Ackrill (left); University of Lagos, Dr. Olasumbo Olusanya; Principal Investigator, De Montford University of United Kingdom, Dr. Eghosa Igudia and co- investigator, University of Lagos, Dr. Basirat Oyalowo, during the stakeholder workshop on the informal economy, management and use of urban spaces at the University of Lagos.

By Kingsley Adegboye

Participants at the just concluded one-day workshop on “The Informal Economy: The Management and Use of Urban Space in Lagos” organised by Team Researchers from De Montfort University, Leicester, UK, Nottingham Trent University, UK and University of Lagos, Nigeria, which held at the University of Lagos, have resolved that a policy framework to holistically regulate activities of informal sector in Lagos needs to be put in place.

The participants who comprised officials of ministries from Lagos state, enforcement agencies, informal economy workers and their representatives as well as citizens of Lagos, discussed the issues in three breakout groups, each composed of senior government officials, okada riders, residents and street traders, and came up with resolutions.

Specifically, they resolved that “Policy on economic activities on which a significant number of citizens depend for basic standard of living must seek to establish strict and enforceable measures to ensure that criminals who take advantage of these trades are brought to book, just as is done in the formal sector”, adding that “Nor can policy be agreed that imposes either restrictions or outright bans, without planning first for alternatives means of earning a living”.

They further resolved that “Policy dialogues must be based on open minds, and a willingness to offer as well as receive compromise in pursuit of a shared policy vision. For the policy process to work effectively, trust is crucial.

“It is therefore recommended that a forum is established to bring stakeholders together on a regular basis, to maintain momentum in negotiations. It was proposed that academics be actively involved in policy formulation and stakeholder engagement and interactions.

“Any policy agreement must be subject to ongoing review. The Transport Masterplan is excellent, but it cannot be cast in stone. Specifically, the Lagos State Transportation Masterplan, a strategic document, is required but needs to be periodically reviewed and it must respond to the dynamic reality on ground, until its objectives are met.

“The dialogue process must recognise and include all representative unions and organisations of the okada riders and representatives of street hawkers affected by policy decisions. The associations currently hold valuable data on operators that can be harnessed into the security framework of the state to curb criminal activities.

“To this end, policy must be based on both short-term and long-term strategies. Such strategies must also address the underlying challenge of inadequate infrastructure provision. Possible directions for policy change must also consider past solutions that have since been abandoned. In particular, okada riders welcomed the now-banned ride-hailing apps operated by Gokada and others. This enabled a modern, smart, and safe system, and provided the means to register and monitor operators, and to identify and sanction errant operators.

“Communication with citizens must be undertaken on an ongoing basis, throughout the policy process, in simple and clear language. This must address the challenges faced, how the current situation is unsustainable, and the ways in which policy recommendations will improve the lives of citizens.

“Clear communication and effective inclusive policymaking will generate greater support for new policies. Okada riding and street hawking will naturally cease to exist if appropriate infrastructure is in place to support free-flowing traffic and meaningful alternative sources of earning a living. The state and local government must work together to send a consistent and coherent message around policy and its impacts”.

According to Dr Eghosa Igudia of the De Montfort University, UK, who is one of the researchers while explaining the aims of the project funded by the British Academy, said the project is to establish empirically how poverty, social and economic exclusions may arise from policies seeking to control access to and the economic uses of urban spaces in Lagos/Global South.

Eghosa added that the project also aims to propose a positive response to policies that threaten this economic access, by working to put in place a framework where stakeholders can come together, to find common ground and a way forward in policy redesign, in order to improve the economic and social situation for citizens.

Other members of the team researchers Dr Olasunmbo Olusanya (UNILAG); Dr Basirat Oyalowo (UNILAG); and Prof. Rob Ackrill (Nottingham Trent University, UK).