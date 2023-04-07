S’South beneficiaries say FG’s N-Power programme worthwhile

N-Power

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

YOUTHS of the South -South geo-political zone of the country have described the N-Power programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as laudable, encouraging and worthwhile.

Some beneficiaries of the N-knowledge Expansion training programme drawn from the zone spoke to newsmen after receiving their starter pack at the end of the training exercise held in Abak Local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the training camp, Nigeria Christian Bible College, Ukpum-Abak in Abak LGA, Jonah Udoh, a student of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state and Hardware trainee, expressed hope that the incoming administration would sustain the programme to accommodate other interested Nigerian youths.

“I am happy to be part of this programme. And I am praying that the Tinubu administration will sustain it, because if it is continued more Nigerian youths will be developed to become self-reliant and skilled.

“And I am also happy we were able to complete the programme successfully without any problem. In fact the training was worth it because I learnt things that will support me to be independent”, Udoh said.

Also speaking, Edet Glory 400L student of the University of Uyo, who could not hide her excitement after receiving her Starter pack described her participation and skills acquired during the training as “a dream come true”

Similarly, Uche Ogbeni from River State, who was trained on Hardware Development, said he was excited to benefit from training empowerment programme, and noted that the skills he acquired would enable him to become an employer of Labour. I thank the facilitators and all stakeholders that made this programme in the zone a success”

Addressing the beneficiaries earlier, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq noted that the N-Knowledge Expansion training programme is among the core segments of the N-Power initiative.

Farouq, represented by Akwa Ibom Focal person, Social Investment Programme (SIP), Dr. Godwin Akpan reiterated that the N-Power programme which is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in her ministry was key to helping Nigerian youths acquire and develop life-long skills they need to become entrepreneurs.

She added:”This training component is targeted at developing competencies of the youth in software development, Hardware training and creative industry which is catalytic as well as the groundwork to make Nigeria compete in the outsourcing market for software development.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programmes are achieved and sustained.”

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after presentation of the Starter packs to the participants, Dr Godwin Akpan expressed delight over the success of the training programme.

He described level of participation in the zone as impressive, saying, “As you can see, the hall is filled to capacity. Some beneficiaries didn’t report to camp very early, but as the training commenced they came and joined the programme”

The beneficiaries were equipped with skills in N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software, and N-creative training in Animation and Script writing.