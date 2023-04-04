Speed up selection process of new Alaafin, Islamic clerics urge Oyomesi

Two renowned Islamic clerics, Sheikh Muyideen Bello and Sheikh Abdul-Mojeed Alawaye, have called on the kingmakers (Oyomesi) to speed up the selection process of a new Alaafin of Oyo.

The clerics made the calls on Tuesday in their respective sermons at the third edition of Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen Ramadan Lecture, held at Labamba Hotel, Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors on April 22 at the age of 83, after almost 52 years on the throne.

NAN also reports that the cleric’s, who spoke on: “Allah’s Will and Destiny”.

In his sermon, Alawaye said that the demise of Adeyemi III and that of Chief Imam of Oyoland, Sheikh Mashood Adebayo, had left the ancient town without spiritual leaders.

He said delay in the selection of new Alaafin of Oyo had stalled the appointment of the new Chief Imam for the ancient town, adding that a new Chief Imam could not be appointed without the enthronement of new Alaafin.

Also, Bello in his sermon, urged the kingmakers to expedite action on the selection process as demanded by the sons and daughters of the land.

According to him, the kingmakers should, as a matter of urgency, present the names of qualified candidates before the Ifa priest to pick the best, according to tradition of the town.

He said: “The people have waited for long without a king and Chief Imam. It is high time the kingmakers do the needful.

“The delayed selection process has affected many things, including the appointment of Chief Imam. Traditionally, a Chief Imam can not be appointed before the installation of Alaafin.”

Bello advised the electorate to downplay party politics by voting for candidates based on their competence, antecedents and integrity.

He said that Nurudeen has a lot to offer the community, but was deprived of the opportunities because of “the kind of deceitful politics they play in this country”.

The renowned Islamic scholar berated the electorate for what he described as eye service.

“With this kind of crowd, Nurudeen supposed to win the last election, but our people, the Yorubas are deceitful. Nurudeen was rejected by his people just like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Just like the President-elect, Chief Bola Tinubu too, who won the last presidential election in almost all the Northern states, but lost in Lagos State,” Bello said.

He advised Nurudeen not to lose hope on his ambition, saying that his ambition would be fulfilled at the appropriate time.

Earlier, Nurudeen reassured the people of his commitment to the development of Oyo Town, saying that his doors would remain open to the people.

He said, “election has come and gone, but the good work continues”, promising not to relent in putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden