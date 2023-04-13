Speakership: Step down for Betara, North Central caucus tells Wase

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase

A group of over 100 former legislators from the North Central have urged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, to step down from the race for the 10th National Assembly Speaker.

The group, under the auspices of North Central Caucus, also called on Wase to support the candidacy of Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara from Borno State.

According to a statement signed by its president, Hon. Bala Adamu, the Caucus said it came to this conclusion after an extensive meeting with critical stakeholders across the region.

Describing Wase as a true son of North Central, Adamu said the Plateau lawmaker has done his best for the nation in the 9th Assembly.

However, he said what Nigerians need right now is fresh ideas, competence, and purposeful leadership to take the country to the next level.

Adamu said Betara is better positioned, well-equipped, and experienced to stabilize the 10th Assembly.

He said Betara possesses national appeal, adding that its independent assessment revealed that he is widely accepted by a majority of the old and returning members.

“We are grateful to God for the peaceful conduct of the general elections and the emergence of new leaders to pilot the affairs of this country,” Adamu said.

“On May 29, a new Nigeria will emerge. We are confident that the administration of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring peace and prosperity to the nation. As critical stakeholders, we believe the choice of leadership of the 10th Assembly will be pivotal toward the better nation we envisage.

“Thus, we want the best possible hands at all levels with fresh ideas. We are not one of those proponents of zoning as we believe competence should be a top priority.

“A lot of lawmakers have shown interest in the position of Speaker, one of which is our proud son, Idris Wase. As Deputy Speaker, Wase contributed his quota to the growth and progress of the nation. However, we think that Nigeria needs a reset in leadership and Wase doesn’t fit in.

“As former lawmakers ourselves, we have a man best suited for the job. A man who is experienced, widely accepted, and competent with fresh ideas to move the nation forward. He is Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State.

“Betara epitomizes hard work, diligence, and integrity. He is almost without blemish and excelled in all tasks assigned to him since 2007. Betara is in touch with the grassroots. He has done what many of his contemporaries would only have imagined.

“After due consultation with other stakeholders across the North Central, we have therefore taken the bold step to throw our weight behind Betara. We are calling on Wase to do likewise for the sake of posterity.

“We want to also call on other caucuses from different regions to support this patriotic and detribalized Nigerian. A new and prosperous 10th Assembly beckons with Betara”.