Speakership: Arewa communities beg Tinubu, APC to support Sani-Jaji

The Coalition of Arewa Communities in 17 Southern Nigerian States has urged President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and lawmakers-elect to support Alhaji Aminu Sani-Jaji (APC-Zamfara) to emerge Speaker, House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Recall reports that Sani-Jaji is a former Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and Internal Security in the House of Representatives and also an ex-Zamfara State governorship aspirant in 2019 on the platform of the APC.



Sani-Jaji, who is also the National Coordinator, Baba 4 All Organisation, represented Kaura-Namoda/Birnin-Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara in the eight national assembly.



He was also the Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council for the North West, in the just concluded 2023 Presidential Election.

The coalition, under the aegis of Baba 4 All Organisation, Southern Nigeria, declared support for Sani-Jaji at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.



Alhaji Saadu Yusuf, Chairman of the group, said that Sani-Jaji’s experience, antecedents and huge support in mobilising northerners in the 17 Southern state toward the electoral victory of Tinubu qualified him for the seat.



“The umbrella body of Baba 4 All which encompasses the Northerners residing in the entire 17 Southern Nigeria states, unanimously came together to speak with one voice on the exemplary leadership that Sani-Jaji has displayed toward uniting and catering for all our social economic and political activities.

“This led to the block votes of all the Northerners in the south for Tinubu, our APC governors, and all APC candidates across Southern Nigeria.



“In the entire history of Northerners in the south, we have never had a Northern leader that displayed such huge concern and intervention toward our needs and challenges as non-indigenes in the Southern part of Nigeria.



“The swift intervention at all times is something we value and is extremely necessary for the unification of our dear country,” he said.



Yusuf, also the Chairman, Arewa Community in Lagos APC and Coordinator, Arewa Community, South West, said that Sani-Jaji donated many branded vehicles for Tinubu-Shettima campaigns to several Arewa Community settlements in the South.



He added that the lawmakers also donated funds to enable the association unify its campaign activities through engagement and programmes toward delivering block votes to all APC candidates across board.

“To display his passion and commitment toward the election of Tinubu, so far, Sani-Jaji donated over 300 ‘Asiwaju Tinubu Branded Vehicles’ across Nigeria along with several fund donations to support the campaign process, which has materialised in the success of the election.”



He urged all APC elected house of representatives’ members of the southern Nigeria to consider Sani-Jaji for speaker.

Describing Sani-Jaji as a young, vibrant, qualified, competent and committed legislator, Yusuf said the lawmaker would bring his wealth of experience and expertise to the position.

Also speaking, Alhaji Hadi Sani, the Secretary of the group and Ogun Coordinator of Arewa community, said that Sani-Jaji had a deep understanding of the challenges facing our country, and was committed to working tirelessly with the executive to address them.

Sani said: “Under his leadership, we can expect a renewed focus on the needs of the people, and a commitment to finding practical solutions to the challenges that we face.

“He is a man of great vision, and he has a clear and compelling plan for the future of our dear nation. As a bridge builder, he understands that we need to work together, across party lines and across all sectors of the society, to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria for generations to come.”

NAN reports that the conference was attended by leaders of Arewa communities and coordinators of the Baba for All Organisation from various states in the Southern Nigeria, including Oyo, Osun, Ogun as well as South South, South East states.

State coordinators of the group in attendance are, Alhaji Bashir Mai Borno (Oyo), Alhaji Umar Mohammed (Osun) representatives from South South and South East among other leaders.