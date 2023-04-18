Speaker: Reps to ditch zoning — Members-elect

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some members-elect of the House of Representatives have dismissed the soon-to-be unveiled zoning arrangement of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, saying it would not determine the choice of speaker.

One of them, Ali JC Isa, who was reelected to represent Biliri/ Ballanga Federal Constituency of Gombe State, said they would do the needful for the sake of the image of the legislature and legislators.

“I can tell you for free that we are too experienced not to know what to do. We cannot be dragged backward by zoning. We are here as colleagues, duly elected legislators, to work for our country and not for any party.

”Yes, we belong to different parties but the nature of our work demands internal collaboration, cooperation and mutual understanding and respect to succeed. It’s when we agree among ourselves that the input is felt outside.

”Therefore, we must do what can bring about this in-house cooperation before we relate with the other two arms of government.

Another member-elect, who craved anonymity, said zoning might bring chaos and rancour should an unpopular person emerge as speaker.

He warned against external interferences, asking for respect for the independence of the legislature to allow the lawmakers choose their leaders themselves.

“The composition of the 10th National Assembly especially that of the House of Representatives is very unique. We have about 162 elected APC members and 163 of the other parties put together.

”We are waiting for the remaining 30 or so members to join us and who knows which party will be higher in number. We must be allowed by our respective parties being ruling or opposition to take our decisions regarding our leadership. We can only respect our own leadership.

“Any person brought to us through zoning means that person is most likely deficient and can only use zoning to ascend to that position. We want those that can do the job. We want those that can be more conscious of their mandate and not those to be teleguided,” the member-elect said.