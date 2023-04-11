Spate of insecurity in Osun worrisome — Group tells Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A coalition of civil society organisations in Osun State, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, has alerted the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on the rising spate of insecurity, urging him to tackle the menace headlong.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, the group’s Executive Director, Dr Wasiu Ali-Oyedokun, stressed the need for the governor to revamp security architecture, especially the state-owned Amotekun Corps to combat the menace before it escalates into a full-blown crisis.

According to him, It is sad to note that today, we are here again to speak about a persistently rising level of insecurity in our dear State. It is a sad reminder to us that the State capital, and the whole state by extension, is now being thrown into a worrying situation of insecurity and a reign of terror.

“Recent kidnapping and robbery incidents are sad reminders that we have done nothing concrete to arrest the worsening situation of insecurity in the State. We must arrest this situation immediately before the State is plunged into unrest.

“We again advise the Governor to engage all security agencies in the State, including the state-owned Amotekun Corps, and work out new modalities with them that will ensure the security of lives and properties. The perpetrators of armed robbery, killings and kidnappings that are fast becoming a regular occurrence in Osun, must be brought to book and quickly too.

“We cringe to imagine an Osun State that will move away from its once very peaceful situation into a chaotic and unsafe State. God forbid. The Governor must act now to restore confidence and secure this society”.

While commending the Governor for pledges to domesticate the Start up Act on the state to promote businesses, the group stressed the need to revisit the issues of sacked 1,500 teachers, as well as health workers in the state to protect interest of residents across sectors.

“It is a clear fact that our schools are in dire need of more manpower, hence the need to employ more teachers. It is also a clear fact that such employment helped reduce the rate of unemployment in the State”, he added.