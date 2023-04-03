Spanish footballer stabbed to death aged 24

A Spanish footballer, Francisco Naval Perez has been stabbed to death in what police have described as a ‘random’ attack.

Perez, 24, died in Puerta del Mar hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after being stabbed in the chest in Cadiz on Saturday afternoon.

The former Chipiona CF player was attacked with a large knife by the suspect, who allegedly did not say anything to him during the attack in the southern Spanish coastal town.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with Perez’s death, who has not been named and has no criminal record, according to Spanish local press.

Authorities believe that Perez was the victim of a random attack because there is nothing to link the two men and the man in custody had no reason to stab the married footballer, the Spanish Civil Guard said.

Perez, a father of a young daughter, played for Andalucian amateur club Chipiona CF, based in Spain’s Segunda Andaluza Senior league. His club paid tribute to the footballer with an emotional post on social media.

A club statement read: “Well, we don’t even have words to begin with, this seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately it’s real, our player Paco Naval Perez has left us, he died this morning fighting between life and death.

“Paco was only 24 years old, [he had] a lifetime ahead, our condolences to all his family and colleagues from our club, guys, strength in these difficult times. Rest in peace.”