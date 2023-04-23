Spain evacuates around 100 people from Sudan

Spain’s government announced Sunday that it had flown out around one hundred people from war-hit Sudan, including 30 Spanish citizens and 70 others from Europe and Latin America.

A foreign ministry statement said a military aircraft had left Khartoum shortly before 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) and was bound for Djibouti.

Among the other nationalities flown out were people from Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Mexico, Venezuela and from Sudan, the statement added.

The evacuation operation had passed off without incident, it said.

Several other nations have also begun evacuating their citizens from Sudan, including Britain, France, Germany and the United States, some of them using Djibouti as an initial transit point.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The violence has left at least 420 dead and 3,700 injured, according to the World Health Organization.