Soyinka would survive his ‘Obidients’ critics – Moghalu 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP in the 2019 presidential election, Kingsley Moghalu has backed Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka over his comment on the pronouncement of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed on the Supreme Court regarding the 2023 general elections.

In my tweet yesterday on Prof. Wole Soyinka’s comment on Datti Baba Ahmed’s own comments about the 2023 presidential election,I said WS is a principled fighter for justice and a phenomenon “that unlettered and uncultured people may not fully understand in an age of lazy social — Kingsley Moghalu OON (@MoghaluKingsley) April 7, 2023

Recall that the Presidential and Vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with disputes about the election won by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Baba-Ahmed had spoken about the Supreme Court in a manner described by Soyinka as “fascistic language.”

Soyinka, in an interview with Channels Television, had stated, “I denounced the menacing utterances of a vice-presidential aspirant as unbecoming. It was a gladiatorial challenge directed at the judiciary and, by implication, the rest of the democratic polity.”

He also revealed that he had warned Obi that if he lost the presidential election, it would be as a result of his followers’ attitude.

However, the Nobel laureate has come under fire on social media after expressing displeasure at a statement made by Baba-Ahmed.

Soyinka’s comment met with criticisms from Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, who took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at the comments of the Nobel laureate.

A user on Twitter, @BishopPOEvang, described Soyinka as “the man who promised to tear his US green card if Trump won and never did.”

@iangobo, said, “Grandpa Soyinka must have been brought back home to lend Tinubu his voice as a beneficiary of Tinubu’s largesse. I didn’t expect anything less from him.”

Another user, @ucheinspires, accused the Nobel laureate of having a personal relationship with Tinubu’s family, saying, “It will not be surprising to me if he goes after anyone perceived to be against his dearly beloved friend and brother Tinubu.”

But, in a series of tweets defending Soyinka, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party in the 2019 presidential election, Kingsley Moghalu, said the Nobel laureate would survive his critics.

He tweeted, “Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka is a principled fighter for justice in our country and around the world. He is a phenomenon that unlettered and uncultured people may not fully understand in an age of lazy social media in which many don’t read or think deep. He survived dictators. He will survive you.”

Similarly, Moghalu was dragged on Twitter with his post attracting over 4,000 comments.

One @Polsaph tweeted, “Jealousy! You wish you were Peter Obi, right?” While @OjiUgo_nwa said, “So, because he endorsed your candidacy in 2019 he’s above criticism? This is really laughable; wake up because this is 2023 and we’re on a mission to set this country on the right path.”