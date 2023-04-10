Soyinka not politician; debate with Chimamanda instead of Datti-Ahmed – Bwala

Datti Baba-Ahmed Soyinka

By Miftaudeen Raji

Daniel Bwala, a spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has asked Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, to debate with the Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie instead of the Labour Party, LP, presidential running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Bwala stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Recall that Soyinka had challenged Baba-Ahmed to a TV debate on Nigeria’s democracy for saying Tinubu would be leading an unconstitutional government if sworn into office because the APC candidate “has not met requirements of the law.”

But, the Labour Party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, declined the request for the debate, saying Baba-Ahmed would not debate with Soyinka for cultural and political reasons.

Bwala, however, said Soyinka was not a politician, hence should challenge Chimamanda not Baba-Ahmed.

His tweet reads, “Am told Prof. Soyinka asked to debate Datti. No, he should ask to debate Chimamanda Adichie.

“Datti is a politician, Soyinka is not, so it will be an unfair debate.

“But both Soyinka and Chimamanda trade on literature and grammar. #Soyinkadebatechimamanda.

“When he tries Chimamanda, he will understand the phrase ‘nobody has the monopoly of knowledge’. It will certainly be the case of David v Goliath.”