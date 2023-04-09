South America-based man in search of Nigerian father caught with cocaine

A man who was based in the South American continent has been arrested with nearly 10kg of cocaine in Nigeria.

Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, disclosed this via his social media pages on Sunday morning.

Babafemi said the man, whose identity has not been revealed was reportedly in search of his long-lost Nigerian father.

He said the suspect came with 10kg of cocaine concealed in latex condoms and factory-packed perfume bottles.

Babafemi wrote, “Good morning and happy Easter friends here. Our update today is on a young man who left his base in South America in search of his long-lost Nigerian father and decided to come with almost 10kg of cocaine concealed in jumbo-size latex condoms, factory packed in perfume bottles.”

NDLEA, however, noted that the suspect was apprehended at Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) a few hours ago, on Sunday morning.

“Give it to men of the @ndlea_nigeria, they busted him at the PHIA a few hours ago as this video shows,” Babafemi added.

Giving update, the NDLEA stated, “A 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Albert, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for bringing into Nigeria 117 parcels of cocaine concealed in extra-large latex condoms factory packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

“The suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the northeastern coast of South America on April 2 for Sao Paulo, Brazil and from Sao Paulo to Nigeria on Friday, April 7, 2023 on board Qatar Airways flight in search of his long-lost Nigerian father whom he called ‘Omini.’