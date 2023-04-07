South African police kill nine in cash heist gun duel

By Biodun Busari

South African police killed nine suspected robbers in a gun battle that occurred during a foiled cash heist on Thursday.

The authorities said a police tactical response team traced the group to an address in Sebokeng, a township south of Johannesburg.

The BBC said the police launched the raid when the suspects were on their way to attack a vehicle carrying money in the morning, police said.

“A shootout ensued,” police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said. “A total of eight suspects were certified dead at the scene while the ninth suspect died in hospital”.

Three others were injured and had been taken for treatment at a nearby medical facility, the BBC said.

The group was believed to be behind worsening incidents of cash heists on armoured security trucks in Johannesburg’s Gauteng province and surrounding areas.

Six rifles, explosives “ready to be detonated” and four vehicles were seized at the scene, Mathe said.

Robbers often target vehicles transporting cash in crime-ridden South Africa.

Earlier this week, two bystanders were killed and one wounded after they were caught up in a robbery in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, and randomly shot at.