SOSG, civil servants seek Sultan’s intervention over 2 months salary

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State civil servants have appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto and other well meaning leaders in the state to press on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to settle the arrears of their 2023 February and March salary.

The group under the aegis of Coalition of Sokoto state Civil servants made the statement while addressing journalists on the plight of over 5000 civil servants that could not be paid the February and March salary by the state government.

Addressing the press the leader of the Coalition Comrade Ibrahim A Musa of Shehu Shagari College of Education said as of Friday last week more than 10,000 civil servants in the state were not paid their February and March salary.

He said the comments made by the state commissioner for information Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu that , the state government is not owing civil servants arrears of two months salary has provoked the affected civil servants to hold the press conference and seek the intervention of his Eminence the Sultan.

The matter according to the coalition leader has been tabled before the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress. The state chairman of the NLC, however, gave the coalition the green light to go ahead with their press conference.

” If the present administration fails to listen to the words of wisdom from well meaning individuals in the state, we will be left with no option than to approach court to seek legal redress “

” We have families and other dependents who solely rely on us for their survival. How do you think we can manage them at this crucial moments without our little monthly earning?

“Since the declaration of Sokoto state Governor Elect, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, senior civil servants in the state have been living in fear with many of their offices closed. A visit to the two secretariats in the state, Usman Faruk and Shehu Kangiwa saw only messengers and cleaners conducting their normal duties.