Soludo orders commencement of works in Awka Stadium

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has ordered immediate preparations for commencement of works on the park B of Awka township stadium.

Soludo, who was on an inspection visit to the facility on Monday, said the second section of the Awka stadium may be used to celebrate his second year anniversary.

He ordered the immediate deployment of earth moving machines to enable the layout of the stadium facility for subsequent division and allocation of spaces for relevant sporting events.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Park of the Awka Stadium is already functional with about 3,000 capacity sitting pavilion, football pitch and tracks for Athletics training.

The facility which was inaugurated by former governor Willie Obiano is currently being used by the Rangers International FC of Enugu for their Nigeria Professional Football League games.

Soludo said the land which had a cumulative area of about nine hectres could be used to achieve a lot if put to use.

“I want this area to be cleared and leveled with caterpillars by this week to establish the layout.

“We shall embark on serious work here such that it can be used for my second year in office anniversary,” he said.

Soludo said the entire Awka Studium area belonged to the state government and trespassers would not be accommodated.