Sokoto govt assures workers on February, March outstanding salaries payment

Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Government has assured its employees who were yet to receive their February salaries that all their payments would be done within the hours of Wednesday and Thursday, just as March salary will be paid on Thursday.

Dr Ali Inname, the State Commissioner for Finance, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Inname refuted allegations that over ten thousand staffers were yet to receive their February salaries.

He said that out of the total 33,320 civil servants in the state, only 1,054 were yet to receive their February salaries.

“The statement credited to some civil servants claiming that about 10,000 government employees are yet to receive their February salaries is false, malicious and misleading.

“More so, the reason for the slight delay in the payment of March salary were the challenges experienced by some banks where the salary of a portion of the state staffers was being paid,” he said.

The commissioner assured that the challenges had been resolved and the payments would be effected before or within 24 hours.