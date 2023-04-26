Sokoto commences FIPV vaccination campaign

By Musa Ubabdawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state is to commence an aggressive vaccination campaign to boost the level of children’s immunity against all types of polioviruses and other vaccine-preventable child-killer diseases.



The state Director of public health Dr. Abdulrahman Ahmad said in a statement that, the state ministry of health would in collaboration with the state primary healthcare development Agency engage in a five-day free Implementation of Polio vaccines against all types of vaccine viruses and other vaccine-preventable diseases.



He said the campaign would target children of 0 to 59 months of age groups who are to be reached with FIPV and other antigens against different kinds of diseases.

According to him, the assigned vaccination teams would be located at strategic places in the communities including Schools, Markets, Churches, Orphanage homes, Clinics, Motor parks, Borders and other public gathering places.

He stated that the exercise is scheduled to commence between the 11th to 16th of May and 20th to 25th of May 2023 respectively.

He however solicit for support of the esteemed members of the public and other organisations in realizing the success of the vaccination campaign.