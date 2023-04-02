Socialander, GIZ launch Digital Skills Training Project to empower 6,000 Young Nigerians

No fewer than 6,000 young Nigerians are set to benefit from a free digital skills acquisition program organized by a digital marketing agency in Lagos, Socialander, in partnership with a federal enterprise, GIZ, that promotes international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work.

The free digital skills acquisition course is intended to encourage Nigerians to obtain in-demand digital and technological skills and to help them compete on a global front as the world moves more into a digital era.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Socialander, Bella Victor, said the training is aimed at equipping its beneficiaries with different digital portfolio services including digital marketing, product design & branding, digital PR, data analytics & management, among others.

“We are delighted with this partnership with GIZ as it provides us with the opportunity to equip more young Africans with digital skills, which is in line with our goals as a digital agency in Africa.

“This comes after the digital agency commenced its free internship program, SIP2022 (Socialander Internship Program 2022), aimed at training 5,000 African youths in various digital marketing skills.”

The training will be held online and offline across various GIZ centres in Nigeria located in Abuja, Lagos and Benin.

Victor added that the agency has featured in major publications such as The Guardian and Punch as one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in Africa, helped over 1,000 businesses transition into the digital space, turning their social and digital engagements into revenue-generating channels.

The agency prides itself on delivering top-notch digital marketing services such as SEO, social media management, digital sales, web design, etc.