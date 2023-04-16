SMEs embracing innovative outdoor advertising strategies in Nigeria – Saravive, AXD MD

Outdoor advertising, also referred to as Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has become a vital aspect of Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem. As the nation’s economy experiences rapid growth, businesses acknowledge the importance of implementing innovative and strategic advertising methods to effectively connect with their target audiences.

Saravive Emmanuel, the Managing Director of AXD Global NIG, a leading outdoor digital advertising company, emphasizes the indispensable role of outdoor advertising – particularly modern digital screen technology – in establishing brand recognition, boosting sales, and interacting with target markets across Nigeria’s bustling urban centers and beyond.

Saravive Emmanuel explained that Nigeria, with its diverse population and vibrant culture, offers a plethora of opportunities for outdoor advertising. Billboards, street furniture, transit ads, and digital screens are just some of the many platforms available for businesses to maximize reach and impact. One key advantage of outdoor advertising, as she stated, is its ability to reach a wide audience, including those who may not have access to traditional media channels like television or newspapers. This broad reach is particularly significant in Nigeria, where millions of consumers are continually on the move and exposed to various forms of outdoor advertising.

Saravive Emmanuel also shared that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), along with larger corporations, are increasingly adopting innovative approaches to outdoor advertising in order to stand out from the competition. These include utilizing creative tactics such as deploying ads on digital screens, which project eye-catching visuals, engaging content, and interactive elements designed to capture the attention of passers-by. By 3D displays, and augmented reality, businesses can craft memorable and immersive experiences that resonate with their target audience.

Reaching the right audience is a primary challenge faced by advertisers. In Nigeria, outdoor digital advertising companies like AXD Global are leveraging data and analytics to help their clients achieve this goal. Saravive Emmanuel explained that by analyzing factors like geographical location, demographics, consumer behavior, and traffic patterns, advertisers can strategically place their ads in high-impact locations that generate the most significant return on investment. This data-driven approach not only ensures that ads are seen by the intended audience but also maximizes the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing budgets.

There is a growing emphasis on the importance of working closely with local communities and authorities to ensure that advertising campaigns are culturally relevant and socially responsible. By engaging with community leaders and residents, companies like AXD Global can develop advertising content that resonates with the local audience while adhering to regulations and guidelines set by the government. This collaborative approach fosters a sense of trust and ensures that advertising efforts contribute positively to the communities they serve.

As Nigeria continues to progress economically and technologically, outdoor digital advertising will undoubtedly remain a crucial tool for businesses seeking to connect with their audience and achieve lasting success. By adopting innovative techniques, leveraging data-driven insights, and working closely with local communities, companies like AXD Global are helping Nigerian businesses create affordable, impactful, engaging, and memorable advertising campaigns that resonate with consumers.