Six killed in Ilesa-Akure road crash, FRSC returns N27 million to victim’s family

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Six people were reportedly killed during a road accident at Ipetu, along Ilesa-Akure express road, Osun state.

The incident which involved two commercial vehicles occurred at the Igbalajewe area of the high road in the morning on Tuesday.

According to Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun sector Command spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, seven other persons sustained various degrees of injury in the crash.

She added that the incident was due to excessive speeding and dangerous driving.

“The injured victims were rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa for treatment while the victims’ bodies were deposited at the hospital morgue”, she said.

She added that N27.1 million belonging to one of the victims recovered from the scene was handed over to the family while the sum of N21,900 belonging to one of the vehicles driver recovered was handed over to the police.