SirVic kicks off 2023 with ‘Vibes’

Nigerian artiste Victor Akpevwhe Ohwo, professionally known as Sirvik, has started the year with a new single dubbed, Vibes. The song, which preludes his forthcoming album, is an exploration into toxic love relationships, preaching peace for people in similar situations.



Speaking on the inspiration and thought process behind the song he said, “Everyone at some point in their life face relationship struggles and problems and sometimes it can get toxic. With ‘Vibes’ I just wanted to share a true story from a close friend and it somehow made me realise some things in my life too.”



Following his short hiatus, Sirvik notes that he plans to take over the African music and global scene with his music.

His words: “I just want to share good music with the audience this year. I’m back and I’m preparing for my EP.”

The highly anticipated release is set to be followed by an EP titled “ Me Alone “ which fans can expect to arrive in May.