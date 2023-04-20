Silva optimistic of City’s chances against Real Madrid

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

After getting past Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is optimistic his team will get a positive result against Real Madrid.

City walked into the semi-final after an astounding 4-1 aggregate victory over the Bavarian Giants.

In the first leg at the Etihad, Silva made two goal contributions in the Sky Blues’ 3-0 thumping giving his side an easy advancement to the next round.

The playmaker said his side can get payback for last season’s elimination by Real Madrid in the same round.

City were leading by two goals (5-3 on aggregate) but were shocked when Real cameback in stoppage time with Rodrygo striking twice.

Ballon d’Or winning Karim Benzema then sealed qualification to the final for the European giants.

Silva, however, believed City could exact revenge on Real this time around.

“Hopefully yes!” he said in a post-match interview.

“We know how tough it is to play Madrid in this competition, we’ve got to go for it definitely.

“We always go for it, but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute.

“I think we’re going through it,” he added.

This is Manchester City’s third consecutive semi-final appearance advancing to the final only once in 2021 but lost to Chelsea 1-0.