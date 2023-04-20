Sight of Flavours hits airwaves

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigeria’s actress, model and presenter, Jemima Osunde, is creating her own version of the Green Book with 13 of her fans across Nigeria. The show promises to be exciting with lots of fun as they’ll be enjoying an all-expense paid trip in the first season of ‘Sight of Flavors’.

The Green Book is a travel guide published (1936–67) during the segregation era in the United States that identified businesses that would accept African American customers.

Compiled by Victor Hugo Green (1892–1960), a Black postman who lived in New York City, the Green Book listed a variety of businesses—from restaurants and hotels to beauty salons and drugstores—that were necessary to make travel comfortable and safe for African Americans in the period before passage of Civil Rights Act of 1964.

If the Green Book was written in Africa, a good number of places would have made a whole chapter.

And this is where Jemima’s version of the historic book, comes handy.

“I’ve always wanted my own documentary or reality show type thing. I just didn’t know what the center theme would be I mean, what would I shoot that people would watch

or at least something I’d enjoy shooting.

Well, I am starting a journey to write my Version of the Green Book,” she explained.

Hinting about the content of her Green Book, Jemima said, “I’m going to be combining a few things I love. Good food, travel, fun activities of my choice, experiencing my beautiful country Nigeria. And the best part is that I’ll be doing it with a fan!

“Follow me as I treat one fan to an all-expense paid trip every week and the opportunity to feature in my show.

I am so excited! This is going to be so much fun.”

Sight of Flavors which is aimed at ‘Creating memories that outlives’, according to the actress, will be airing on Africa Magic Family, TVC, NTA NETWORK, AMC, ITV, ABUJA, ABS AWKA and More.

It will also be available OnDemand on MyEatery App.