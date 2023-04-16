Sickle cell patient, Winnie Onuoha, seeks help with bills, prosthetic

Thirty-year-old sickle cell patient, Winnie Onuoha, who has been successfully amputated at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, has cried out for help with medical bills and prosthetic arm.

Recalled that in April 2020, Onuoha became a victim of bone decay in her right arm, a reaction to excessive intake of pentazocine injections to kill her trauma during the pains associated with sickle cell patients.

Pentazocine injection, according to research, is a pain reliever used to treat moderate-severe pain during childbirth or surgery.

And it is highly addictive and imperious to sickle cell patients, experts have warned.

Although her friends rallied around and put up go fund-me with hashtag #SaveWinnie to pay the N2 million for the surgeries required in 2021, it yielded no result.

Sadly, her right arm was amputated at Igbobi in March 2023 after the arm decayed beyond recognition and bled uncontrollably with bones falling off daily.

Onuoha has since fought her battles herself after losing both parents in Lagos some years ago.

Winnie Onuoha currently needs help to pay up the bill at Igbobi put at N672,260 and a prosthetic arm as well.

She said she needs good-spirited individuals and organisations to come to her rescue, and that she can be reached on 08080978016 for further enquiries.