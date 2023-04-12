‘Shoulder 50% responsibilities if you want your husband to cook’

Founder, Nairaland, Seun Osewa has weighed in on a marital conflict where he advised the couple involved to ‘restructure’ by contributing equal percentage of their income to the family account.

The couple, as shared by Osewa, are stuck with the husband wanting the wife to take up traditional duties like cooking as he already he takes care of most of the expenses in the home.

The wife, on her part, is a working-class woman who earns 800k per month, and as a result, she is not motivated to perform those duties.

Advising the couple in a tweet on Wednesday, Osewa said when there is an equal contribution to the family income, the man will find it easy to accept home duties.

He wrote, “This Nairalander’s marriage is stuck between two paradigms. As a traditional husband, he pays most of the family expenses. He expects his wife to do her traditional duties like cooking, but she’s a working woman who makes 800k per month so she’s not motivated to do them

“My solution is restructuring. The woman must pay her fair share of family expenses since she’s working. Both spouses will contribute the same percentage of their income to the family account. With that, it will be easy for the man to accept cooking, etc as privileges, not rights.

“If he wants her to cook, he will have to do something to earn it. If he wants enthusiasm in the other room, he must generate it. He will no longer feel that because he has done his duty as a husband, she owes him these things. His extra money from ‘restructuring’ will be useful.”