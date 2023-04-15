Shi’ites condemn police killing of teenager in Abuja mosque attack

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, on Saturday, condemned the use of live ammunition by police officers during an attack on the Abuja International Quds Day Procession.

The attack, which took place at the Fou’ad Lababidi Jumu’at Mosque in Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja, resulted in the tragic death of a 17-year-old boy, Yakubu Umar.

A strongly-worded statement by Fatima Adam, written on behalf of IMN’s Academic Forum, expressed shock and dismay at the brutal and unwarranted use of force by the police, which resulted in the loss of Umar’s life.

It further noted that the attack on the peaceful procession was a clear violation of the rights of the IMN members to freedom of assembly and expression.

While vowing to take legal action, the group called on the authorities to hold the police officers responsible for the shooting accountable for their actions and to provide compensation to the family of Yakubu Umar.

“In view of the foregoing, we vehemently condemn the police misconduct of firing live ammunition within the premises of Fou’ad Lababidi Jumu’at Moques, Zone 3, Wuse Abuja, while attacking the Abuja International Quds Day and Free Palestine procession.

“Secondly, we condemn the attitude of the police in harassing Muslims that came for prayers in effort to stop the procession.

“We also condemn the killing of a minor, Yakubu Umar, and have promised to take legal action against the police,” the statement read.

It also demanded an end to the persecution and harassment of IMN members, who have been subjected to what seems like a sustained campaign of violence and intimidation by security forces.

“Unfortunately, like Israel, like Nigeria; while security agents in Israel are attacking Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds, at the same time, police in Nigeria are attacking Muslims in Jumu’at Mosque in Abuja,” Adam added.

The statement expressed solidarity with the family of Yakubu Umar and all other victims of police brutality in Nigeria and called on all people of conscience to join in demanding justice for the innocent lives lost and an end to the culture of impunity.