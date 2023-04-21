Shettima, Zulum, Shehu lead Muslims to Eid in Maiduguri

.. Shehu of Borno holds Sallah dubar

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, led thousands of Muslim faithful to observe Eid prayers in Maiduguri.

The two raka’at prayers were led by the Imam Eidain of Borno, Imam Shettima Saleh, at Ramat Square, Borno’s central Eid ground.

Other dignitaries include the Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Usman Kadafur, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, and the APC’s National Vice Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari.

Others are, Borno Central Senator-elect, Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of the state and national assembly, house of representative-elect, Engr. Bukar Talba, and some members of the state executive council.

Delivering his Eid sermon, Imam Shettima reiterated the importance of fasting for six days of the month of Shauwal.

Prayers were offered for the restoration of total peace in Borno, the northeast and the entire country.

.. Shehu of Borno holds Sallah durbar

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, hosts an annual Sallah durbar to celebrate Eid-El Fitr.

The durbar festival is an age-long tradition observed on Sallah days with district heads, village and ward heads among other title holders and royal families match pass on horses adorned with traditional regalia.

Governor Zulum, VP-elect, Kashim Shettima, top government officials and several APC officials attended the durbar held at the palace of the Shehu of Borno.