Shelve emotional sentiments, let’s support Tinubu — Nnamani tells Ndigbo

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu East has urged the Ndigbos to shelve their emotional sentiments over the 2023 elections and support the incoming administration of Tinubu.

The former Governor of Enugu state, Senator has affirmed that Tinubu will be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, “Our leaders and people should join other ethnic nationalities to negotiate for accruals from the joint Commonwealth of the Nigerian as soon as possible.”

In a statement yesterday, Nnamani said: “In God’s time, Igbo elites will shake off the shackles of politico-visceral emotion, unreasonable petulance of her Youth and twin apathy and nonchalance of her elders.

“Ndigbo should Join the comity of other Ethnic Nationalities of Nigeria to share equitably her Palaver and resource accruals”.

Nnamani who maintained that elections are over said that “what is needed now is to support the incoming government, participate in order to be able to negotiate for dividends of democracy to our people”.

The Senator who asked his people to reflect on the journey so far in order to avoid the pitfalls that put them in a disadvantageous position in the past, said, “Days of grumbling are over. We should align with the mainstream administration and be able to attract dividends of democracy to our people.”

He said he believes that a Tinubu administration will be fair and just in the allocation and distribution of resources to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations.